Living Abroad, These Gangsters Were Behind Firing At Elvish Yadav's House

The role of three gangsters has emerged in the firing outside controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav's home in Gurugram yesterday. The firing was carried out by three masked men, but those behind it have been identified as Neeraj Faridpuria, Bhau 'Ritoliya', and Inderjit Yadav, all linked to the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang.

CCTV footage showed three men arriving at Mr Yadav's home in Sector 56 early Sunday morning, and two of them firing at least a dozen shots before fleeing. The YouTuber, who was also the Bigg Boss OTT winner, was not home at that time. His family members were inside, but none were injured in the firing.

Hours later, Himanshu Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the attack in an online post that could not be verified by NDTV independently. The post named the three gangsters - Neeraj, Ritoliya, and Inderjit - and accused the YouTuber of promoting gambling.

"The bullets at Elvish Yadav's house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today. We have now introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. We warn these social media bugs, if anyone is found promoting betting, stay ready for a call or a bullet at any time. #Rao Inderjit Yadav," read the post that carried a "Bhau Gang Since 2020" stamp with the illustration of two pistols.

Here's what we know about the three gangsters:

Neeraj Faridpuria

Neeraj, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, has over 25 criminal cases registered against him. He is in the US. He was arrested by Haryana Police after an encounter in 2012 and sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 2015. But the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted him bail in 2019.

His name had come up in the murder of Congress state spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019. After this, Neeraj fled to Canada via Dubai. He was then given the command of Bambiha gang in Canada, who are the rivals of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

From Canada, Neeraj went to the US and started working with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

Bhau Ritoliya alias Himanshu Bhau

Bhau Ritoliya is none other than Himanshu Bhau himself - a Portugal-based gangster. The 'Ritoliya' title refers to his village 'Ritoli' in Haryana's Rohtak. His name had also emerged in the firing on Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria last month. Fazilpuria had escaped unhurt in the attack.

Rao Inderjit Yadav

Inderjit Yadav is known to be a notorious gangster. He also traces his roots to Haryana. He lives in the US and works for Himanshu Bhau. Inderjit was behind the recent killing of a financier in Rohtak. His name had also emerged in the attack on Fazilpuria.

Elvish Yadav's family had denied that he was involved in any gambling promotion and said he had not received any threat earlier. They said they were inside the house when they heard the firing, which targeted the ground and first floor. Mr Yadav lives on the second and third floors.