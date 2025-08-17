Advertisement
12 Rounds Fired At YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram House

  • Firing occurred outside Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram early Sunday morning
  • Two unidentified gunmen fired at least 12 shots before escaping on a bike
  • Elvish Yadav was not home during the incident, and no threats were reported
New Delhi:

Firing was reported outside the house of controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram early this morning. Three unidentified attackers arrived on a two-wheeler at his house in Sector 56 around 5-6 am, and two of them fired at least 12 shots.

Mr Yadav was not at home at the time of the firing, his father told reporters, adding that over two dozen shots were heard.

"The police are investigating. I was sleeping when the firing occurred. About 25-30 shots were fired. Elvish didn't receive any threats. Three men were seen on the bike on CCTV, while two (of them) were seen at the gate," he said.

The YouTuber, who is currently abroad, has not lodged any complaint yet.

This follows a firing at Haryanvi singer and rapper Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria's car was shot at last month. Fazilpuria had escaped unhurt in the incident. Days earlier, his close aide Rohit Shaukeen was killed in broad daylight in Gurugram. Gangster Sunil Sardhania of Himanshu Bhau gang had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Elvish Yadav
