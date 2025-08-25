Advertisement
Delhi Police Arrest 2 In Firing Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Residence

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the police said, adding that the two men were apprehended near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi

After the firing, a post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack.
  • Two men linked to Himanshu Bhau gang arrested for firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's home
  • Accused identified as Gaurav and Aditya, caught near Shahbad Dairy in Delhi
  • Firing incident occurred on August 17 at Elvish Yadav's residence
New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has arrested two men allegedly affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with a recent firing incident outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the police said, adding that the two men were apprehended near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi during a planned operation following a tip-off about their movement.

"The accused are suspected to have direct involvement in the firing incident at Yadav's house, which happened on August 17," a senior police officer said.

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack.

"Both suspects are being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to identify others who may be involved in the conspiracy," the officer added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

