All About Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Gunman Who Shot 2 National Guard Troops Near White House

A 29-year-old Afghan national has been identified as the suspected gunman who shot two West Virginia National Guard members deployed to Washington DC, just blocks from the White House, in a brazen act of violence. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who "gravely wounded two National Guards", is a migrant from Afghanistan who came to the US during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, according to US media reports.

Lakanwal waited before he rounded the corner near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC around 2:15 pm (local time) and opened fire, striking a female guard in the chest before shooting her in the head, The New York Post reported, quoting law enforcement sources.

The crazed gunman then reportedly fired at the second guard - until a third guard stationed nearby rushed to the area and took him down. The two armed soldiers were patrolling the streets when the suspect fired at them. They were taken to a nearby hospital and remain in a critical condition, authorities said.

Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal

According to the report, Lakanwal entered America under Operation Allies Welcome and was resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

Outlets including NBC and The Washington Post said law enforcement officials and people familiar with the investigation said Lakanwal had lived in Washington state after arriving in the United States, with NBC reporting the FBI is investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism.

He was reportedly shot four times after he attacked the National Guard members and was hauled away nearly naked in an ambulance.

Police said he acted alone and has not revealed a motive for the attack.

Reactions To The Attack

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser termed the attack a "targeted shooting".

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that the administration has ordered the deployment of an additional 500 troops to Washington.

While addressing the media, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the case will be prosecuted at the federal level since "this is an assault on federal law enforcement officers."

Multiple states have sent Guard personnel to Washington in recent months as part of President Trump's public-safety crackdown. The mission has since expanded to several other major US cities.

There are approximately 2,400 National Guard troops currently deployed in Washington, which includes around 958 from the DC National Guard and about 1,300 from eight other states. The deployment was extended through the summer of 2026.

The presence of National Guard forces in Washington has been politically contentious. Supporters say the deployment has helped stabilise crime-plagued neighbourhoods, while critics argue that the prolonged presence of out-of-state troops blurs the line between civilian law enforcement and military operations.