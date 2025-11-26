Thanksgiving 2025: Here's Why Thanksgiving Is Celebrated On 4th Thursday Of November

Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November with a traditional feast and by gathering with family and friends. This year, the festival is on November 27. But ever wondered why this festival is fixed on this specific date?

The story begins with President George Washington, who declared November 26 (Thursday) in 1789 as a "Day of Public Thanksgiving" after he was asked by the first Federal Congress. According to the National Archives, the US, for the first time, celebrated Thanksgiving under the country's new Constitution.

Also Read | From Macy's Parade To Football Games: Top Events For Thanksgiving 2025 In The US

It became a regular and streamlined event after President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday of November as a national day of thanksgiving in 1863.

However, in 1939, President Franklin D Roosevelt moved the holiday to the third Thursday of November, hoping to extend the holiday shopping period and boost the economy as the last Thursday fell on the last day of the month. But it wasn't followed by all the states; at least 16 celebrated it on the last Thursday in November.

The date was finalised in 141, when Congress stepped in. After some debate, they settled on the fourth Thursday of November to be celebrated as Thanksgiving, which has remained the official date ever since. It was signed by Roosevelt in December 1941.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2025: Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Status To Celebrate The Joyful Day

The Significance of Thanksgiving

The origin of Thanksgiving dates back to 1621 when a harvest feast was held between the Wampanoag, a Native tribe who occupied the land long before, and the newly settled English colonists in America.

Thanksgiving is a time for Americans to come together with family and friends, express gratitude, and reflect on the year's blessings.

Other customs of the day include Thanksgiving Day parades, especially the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, donating essentials to those in need and the presidential turkey pardons.