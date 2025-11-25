Thanksgiving 2025: Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Status To Celebrate The Joyful Day

Thanksgiving is a significant American holiday dedicated to expressing gratitude, appreciating loved ones, and celebrating the blessings of life. Recognised as one of the US 11 federal holidays, it is a day when many government-operated institutions are closed. Observed on the fourth Thursday of November (November 27), Thanksgiving brings traditional turkey feasts, sincere reflections of thanks, and a warm sense of togetherness shared with family and friends.

Here are the list of Thanksgiving wishes and quotes to help you share joy on this day.

Thanksgiving Wishes

Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with love, laughter, and delicious memories.

Grateful for wonderful people like you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thank you for being part of my journey. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!

May your heart be as full as your plate this Thanksgiving.

Family, food, and gratitude - may your Thanksgiving be as amazing as you are.

Grateful for every moment we've shared. Happy Thanksgiving, dear friend!

Thanksgiving Quotes

Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.

Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have.

The real gift of gratitude is that the more grateful you are, the more present you become.

When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.

Thanksgiving: WhatsApp Status

Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and a grateful heart.

Wishing you a Thanksgiving surrounded by family, friends, and all the wonderful things life has to offer.

On this Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for you. Thank you for being such an important part of my life!

Here's to the blessings we count today and the memories we cherish forever. Happy Thanksgiving!

Grateful for the beautiful people like you who make life special. Have a joyful Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving! May this day remind us of the blessings we often take for granted.







