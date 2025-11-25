Thanksgiving 2025: Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Status To Celebrate The Joyful Day

It is a day when many government-operated institutions close.
Thanksgiving is a significant American holiday dedicated to expressing gratitude, appreciating loved ones, and celebrating the blessings of life. Recognised as one of the US 11 federal holidays, it is a day when many government-operated institutions are closed. Observed on the fourth Thursday of November (November 27), Thanksgiving brings traditional turkey feasts, sincere reflections of thanks, and a warm sense of togetherness shared with family and friends.
Here are the list of Thanksgiving wishes and quotes to help you share joy on this day.
Thanksgiving Wishes
- Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with love, laughter, and delicious memories.
- Grateful for wonderful people like you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving!
- Thank you for being part of my journey. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!
- May your heart be as full as your plate this Thanksgiving.
- Family, food, and gratitude - may your Thanksgiving be as amazing as you are.
- Grateful for every moment we've shared. Happy Thanksgiving, dear friend!
Thanksgiving Quotes
- Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.
- Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have.
- The real gift of gratitude is that the more grateful you are, the more present you become.
- When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.
Thanksgiving: WhatsApp Status
- Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and a grateful heart.
- Wishing you a Thanksgiving surrounded by family, friends, and all the wonderful things life has to offer.
- On this Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for you. Thank you for being such an important part of my life!
- Here's to the blessings we count today and the memories we cherish forever. Happy Thanksgiving!
- Grateful for the beautiful people like you who make life special. Have a joyful Thanksgiving!
- Happy Thanksgiving! May this day remind us of the blessings we often take for granted.