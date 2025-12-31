New Zealand Becomes Second Country To Welcome 2026. Here's The First

As the world prepares to turn the calendar page, New Zealand once again becomes one of the first countries to welcome the New Year. The celebrations were marked with a spectacular fireworks display in Auckland, lighting up the sky above the city's iconic Sky Tower.

The Sky Tower, a focal point of the city's skyline, once again served as the centrepiece of the celebrations, drawing locals and visitors alike to witness the first major countdown of the year. In New Zealand, the Chatham Islands ring in the new year the earliest.

The five-minute display included 3,500 fireworks launched from various floors of the 240-meter (787-foot) Sky Tower, New Zealand's tallest structure.

Forecasts and possible thunderstorms of rain led to the cancellation of smaller community events across New Zealand's North Island.

First Country To Celebrate The New Year

Kiritimati Island in Kiribati, a country in the Pacific Ocean, is the first place in the world to welcome the New Year. The island, located in the UTC+14 time zone, is also known as Christmas Island.

When Will Different Countries Around The World Welcome The New Year?

Kiribati: 3:30 PM IST (Dec 31)

New Zealand: 4:30 PM IST (Dec 31)

Australia (East Coast): 6:30 PM IST (Dec 31)

Japan, South Korea & North Korea: 8:30 PM IST (Dec 31)

China, Hong Kong & Taiwan: 9:30 PM IST (Dec 31)

Thailand: 10:30 PM IST (Dec 31)

India & Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM IST (Midnight)

Russia (Moscow): 2:30 AM IST (Jan 1)

Ukraine: 3:30 AM IST (Jan 1)

Germany, France, Spain, Italy & Switzerland: 4:30 AM IST (Jan 1)

UK, Portugal & Ghana: 5:30 AM IST (Jan 1)

Brazil & Argentina: 8:30 AM IST (Jan 1)

US (East Coast): 10:30 AM IST (Jan 1)

The final places to celebrate the new year in the UTC-12 zone are American Samoa and the Baker and Howland Islands. Midnight here falls nearly a full day after Kiribati.