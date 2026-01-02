Mira Rajput Rings In New Year With 'Love Of Her Life' Shahid Kapoor, See Pic

Mira Rajput shared an adorable photo with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor as she rang in the New Year. She also wrote a warm note with the post. Shahid and Mira were seen sharing a sweet moment in the photo taken aboard a yacht.

About Mira Rajput's Post

In the picture, the couple smiled as Mira held onto Shahid. In her caption, Mira shared thoughts on the past year, expressing gratitude for personal growth and a shift in perspective, and looked ahead to what lies in store in the coming months.

Taking to Instagram, Mira wrote, "Sailing into the new year with gratitude, strength, joy and the love of my life."

She added, "So grateful for this year that gave life to my dreams, pushed me to 7th gear, made me rediscover myself and learn to be fearless about it all. It's not about perfection but perspective."

"Laugh through the bumps and smile through the cruise because this year is going to be the journey that finds you! Here's to 2026, ready for you," concluded Mira.

About Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015. The couple are proud parents to two children - daughter Misha (born in 2016) and son Zain (born in 2018).

Shahid Kapoor is currently working on a gangster drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film, set in Mumbai during the 1990s, explores the city's post-independence underworld. It also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

The project, titled O'Romeo, is described as a love story packed with action and crime, set against the backdrop of Mumbai's gang wars. Shahid will also be seen in Cocktail 2.

Shahid was last seen in Deva, which hit cinemas on January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his Hindi debut, the action thriller starred Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati alongside Kapoor.



