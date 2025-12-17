Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Filming <i>Cocktail 2</i> With Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna: "I Had A Blast"

After Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon is now setting her sights on her next project. The actress will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2. The film is a spiritual sequel to the director's iconic 2012 film Cocktail and also features Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

In an interview with Zoom, Kriti Sanon revealed that she was looking for a film that wasn't as heavy as her recent release. “I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com," the actress said.

"Yes, it's a sequel, but it's more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different. So everything is different, except for the vibe of Cocktail. And of course, Maddock Films and Homi Adajania. So that remains as is," she added.

Kriti Sanon further revealed that two major schedules of the film have already been completed, and the third schedule will begin soon in Mumbai. The actress mentioned, “I think I'm looking so different from what I have ever looked, which I'm very excited about and it's also very fresh."

Drawing parallels between her film and its prequel, Kriti Sanon said, "When you watch Cocktail 1, something about it still feels today. It doesn't make you feel like it's what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it's today's film. And I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing, the visuals are stunning and it's got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about. And I've had a blast shooting with Shahid and Rashmika, and of course, Homi is mad, so his craziness kind of keeps us all going for a fun ride.”

Cocktail 2 marks Kriti's second collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is expected to be released by the end of 2026.

