Amid Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Sri Lanka Girls Trip Sparks Bachelorette Buzz

Rashmika Mandanna stepped away from her busy work schedule and headed to Sri Lanka for a quick getaway with her girl gang. What was meant to be a relaxed trip soon turned into a full-blown topic of discussion online. Several followers wondered if this was Rashmika's bachelorette trip ahead of her rumoured wedding to Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika shared moments from the trip on Instagram on Tuesday evening. The post featured a carousel of photos capturing her and her friends soaking in the calm surroundings of a scenic property in Sri Lanka.

Along with the pictures, Rashmika gave fans a glimpse into how the trip came together. She wrote, “I recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka... GIRL TRIPS - doesn't matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!!”

While Rashmika clearly framed the trip as a brief break with friends, fans quickly read between the lines. The comments section filled up within minutes, with many convinced that the Sri Lanka getaway was a bachelorette trip.

Comments ranged from curious to playful. Many asked directly, “Bachelorette party?” Others seemed certain, with remarks like “Before marriage, bachelorette party.”

Some fans could not help but bring Vijay Deverakonda into the conversation, asking, “Vijay ke saath shaadi kab hai? [When are you getting married to Vijay?]” One follower even called Rashmika a “private bride to be,” while another enthusiastically declared, “Rashmika Deverakonda is life.”

The speculation did not stop there. “Don't lie, this was your bachelorette na,” joked one fan. Another added, “A nice trip with the girlies before marriage.”

As per multiple reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are expected to get married on February 26, 2026, with Udaipur being the chosen location. Sources close to the two actors told NDTV that they got engaged on October 3, 2025.