'Ranveer Let Akshaye Khanna Shine': <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Saumya Tandon Calls Singh 'Mature Artist'

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. The film has raked in over Rs 400 crore in India within twelve days of its release.

The spy thriller has marked a resurgence of Akshaye Khanna, whose standout performance as Rehman Dakait has sparked a new wave of appreciation for the actor. Saumya Tandon played the role of his wife in the film. Recently, Saumya spoke about Ranveer Singh's contribution to the film. Ranveer played the lead role, Hamza, in Dhurandhar.

In an interview with Radio City, Saumya Tandon shared her admiration for the film's cast and crew. The actress mentioned that the movie is for the 'brave' and said that the 'biggest of them all' is director Aditya Dhar.

Saumya then went on to talk about Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar. The actress said, "I also want to say one more thing. Everybody's talking about Akshaye, but I have to tell you, I love Ranveer in that movie."

Explaining why Ranveer stood out for her, Saumya added, "Because, you know, the silent parts? Being a superstar, being a hero. He's standing behind and giving the stage to Akshaye to do all those nuances. He's very subtly standing behind as an actor and staying silent. I think it's the sign of a very mature artist."

Earlier, Saumya Tandon shared a series of BTS pictures from Dhurandhar on Instagram. The actress also penned a long note for each of her co-stars and the director, and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity.

An excerpt from the post read, "Ulfat for you! It's absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for my part in #Dhurandhar. It wasn't a long screen time, but so many of you told me the character made an impact and that means the world. I genuinely didn't expect this response."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

