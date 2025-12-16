Mohanlal's <i>Vrusshabha</i> Trailer Promises An Epic Tale Of Reincarnation And Revenge

The makers of director Nanda Kishore's eagerly awaited pan-Indian film Vrusshabha, featuring actor Mohanlal in the lead, released a thrilling trailer of the film on Tuesday.

Mohanlal took to his social media handles to share the newly released trailer, which opens with the line, "The past never dies. It bleeds into every birth." A voiceover then outlines the core of the story.

The visuals suggest that Mohanlal's character is plagued by recurring dreams filled with violence, bloodshed and war. Soon, a doctor is heard saying, "What you can't define, the brain denies!"

Before long, it is revealed that Mohanlal, in his previous life, was a king named Vijayendra Vrusshabha and that a challenger was approaching his clan.

It becomes clear that the conflict between Mohanlal and his enemies continues across generations, as a character states, "It's purely reincarnation." While his enemies thirst for his blood, his son is shown to be fiercely devoted to him and equally determined to protect his father. One powerful dialogue in the trailer goes, "Before you plot to take my father's life, shouldn't you kill me first? I am ready to fight you."

Overall, the trailer promises an engrossing film packed with action and drama. The makers describe Vrusshabha as an epic that will explore the deep and unshakable bond between a father and son - a relationship that faces an unexpected test.

The film spans two worlds and timelines, moving from the grandeur of a historic kingdom to the intensity of the modern era.

The much-hyped drama has been written and directed by filmmaker Nanda Kishore. Presented by Connekkt Media in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Vrusshabha has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Garuda Ram, Ali, Kishore and Ayyappa P Sharma, among others. The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 25 this year.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal Breaks Silence On Stepping Down As Malayalam Film Body President: "It Was Time To Put A Full Stop"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)