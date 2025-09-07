Mohanlal Breaks Silence On Stepping Down As Malayalam Film Body President: "It Was Time To Put A Full Stop"

Mohanlal has finally opened up about his decision to resign as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), a move that shocked the industry in August 2024. Speaking more than a year later in an interview with Asianet News, the actor shared his perspective on the resignation and the changes that followed.

What's Happening

In the conversation, Mohanlal addressed the widespread belief that he had bowed to mounting criticism following the Hema Committee report, which had highlighted AMMA's inadequate handling of sexual abuse complaints.

Clarifying his stance, the superstar said, "I faced a lot of criticism. Suddenly, we became enemies to many people. But the resignations were not because of the criticism. I resigned when I felt it was time to put a full stop".

Mohanlal also voiced his optimism for the organisation's future, noting that those who distanced themselves from AMMA might eventually return. He pointed to the election of Shwetha Menon as the body's first female president as a progressive step, describing the leadership change as a positive new chapter.

Background

Mohanlal had been serving as AMMA president since 2018 and was initially expected to contest again for the 2024-27 term. However, his resignation in August 2024 not only removed him from the race but also led to the dissolution of the entire committee.

The actor stressed that stepping down was neither a personal setback nor a defeat, but rather a natural course of action. His exit cleared the path for new leadership to take shape, and he has since focused on his film career.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal had reinforced his stature as Malayalam cinema's most bankable star with the success of L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. Most recently, he returned to the big screen with Hridayapoorvam, which released on 28 August, once again drawing audiences to theatres.

