Salman Khan Says "<i>Acting Hoti Nahi Mujhse</i>": "<i>Jab Rota Hoon, Aap Log Haste Ho</i>"

Salman Khan's presence at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was as entertaining as ever. The Bollywood superstar left fans stunned when he modestly remarked that he did not consider himself a great actor.

During an interactive session at the film festival, Salman Khan shared insights into his career, spanning over three decades. Instead of shedding light on his fame, legacy, or hits, he surprised fans with a humorous revelation at the event, saying he doesn't consider himself a great performer.

Asked about his acting style, the actor mentioned, “Acting has also left this generation.”

The 59-year-old continued poking fun at himself. “Toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main koi bahut hi kamaal ka actor hoon (So I don't think I'm a particularly amazing actor). You can catch me doing anything, but you can't catch me acting,” he said, adding, “Woh hoti hi nahi mujhse. Jaisa feel hota hai, waise karta hoon. Bas yahi hai. (Acting doesn't happen to me at all. I just do what I feel like doing. That's all.)"

His statements left his fans laughing. The host then asked the audience for their opinion, and people responded with a cheerful “no”. In response, Salman further shared, “Kabhi-kabhi jab main rota hoon, mujhe lagta hai aap log mujh par hans dete ho. (Sometimes when I cry, I feel like you guys are laughing at me.)"

The Sikandar actor attended the fifth edition of the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival to confer the Red Sea Honoree Award to actor-filmmaker Idris Elba during a memorable on-stage moment. Later, the two of them also posed for a candid capture with actor Edgar Ramírez at a Golden Globes Gala dinner.

During the same event, Khan also had an unexpected meeting with Johnny Depp on the red carpet.

The Bollywood actor also praised the growing cross-cultural exchange between the film industries, and his stylish presence undoubtedly underscored his own global appeal. During the conversation, he admitted his fondness for attending the festival, adding, “I love it here. I like Saudi. A lot of people here like the culture. It's nice. I keep on visiting this place quite a bit nowadays. So it's good."

What's Next For Salman Khan

On the work front, Khan was last seen in the action-thriller Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Following this, he made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood and hosted the television reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Looking ahead, he has the Battle of Galwan in his pipeline alongside Chitrangda Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.