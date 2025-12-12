Salman Khan Hasn't Gone Out For Dinner In 25 Years: <i>'Shooting Se Ghar, Phir Airport,</i> That's My Life'

On Thursday at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed that he hasn't been to a dinner outing in over 25 years, saying, "Bas ghar se shooting, airport, ya hotel."

He explained that his life centres solely on his work and travel, saying, "25-26 saal hogaye hain ke main kahin bahar dinner pe nahi gaya hun. Shooting se ghar, ghar se shooting, ghar se airport, airport se hotel aur hotel se yahan. ( (I haven't stepped out for dinner in the last 25 years. My life is all about going to shoot, airport, hotel or to the event and then back to the shoot).That's it. This is my life."

During the session, Salman also spoke candidly about his small circle of close relationships. "Most of my life I've always been around my family and friends, jismein se kafi nikal liye hain aur bas bhi 4-5 hi hain jo bahut pehle se hain mere saath," he said, adding that now only a handful of long-standing friends remain.

He also said, "And I don't mind it... Ya toh yeh chahiye ke aap ghumo phiro aur yeh sab na ho, that is something that I don't want. Itni izzat dete hai aur pyaar dete hain... Ussi ke liye mehnat karta hun... Beech beech mein thodha complacent ho jaata hun... But usko bhi enjoy karta hun kyeh sochke ke aa gaye kya aane wala hai."



( “Either you want to roam around and not have all this, that is something I don't want. People give so much respect and love… I work hard for that. Sometimes I become a little complacent… but I enjoy that too, thinking about what's coming next.”)

This appearance at the Red Sea festival was Salman's second, coming a day after he attended the festival's Golden Globes gala. There, he was photographed alongside international stars including Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Battle of Galwan.