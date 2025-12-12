Salman Khan Honours Idris Elba At Red Sea Film Festival: "Seen His Films At Home With Friends And Family"

Superstar Salman Khan is creating a stir in Saudi Arabia as he attends the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. One of the biggest highlights of the event was Salman presenting the prestigious Red Sea Honouree Award to Hollywood star Idris Elba. Staying true to his effortless and grounded charm, Salman kept his introduction short, simple and straight from the heart.

He said, "I'm really happy to be here. It's a pleasure to be at the Red Sea Film Festival and an honour to present an award to a very talented actor. I've seen his films, and I like his films, and I've seen them in theatres, and I've seen them at home with my friends and family. So please welcome Idris Elba."

Elba then took the stage to accept his award and delivered one of the most heartfelt speeches of the night. He began by expressing his joy: "I am truly honoured. This is my first time here at the festival and I just want to tell you; this is probably the best film festival I've been in my life. I mean it. I mean it from the bottom of my heart."

He went on to describe what makes the festival so special: "This film festival represents the world. This is what the world looks like. International people that tell stories, not for just financial gain, but for cultural gain, to share their stories, to educate."

He then turned to the festival's leadership with sincere admiration: "And Chairwoman, you should be very proud of what you've created here. It's a fantastic festival and I'm honoured to be here. I hope you'll have me back."

Elba dedicated the award to his parents, sharing a deeply personal and emotional chapter from his life: "This award is for my mom and my dad. I'm an only child and my parents tried for children they couldn't have. And then I came along and my mom and dad had so much belief when I said, I want to be an actor. Well, my dad said, you're not going to make any money. That's what my dad said. But my mom said, you go for it. And I just. I wouldn't be here without them, obviously. So, I send this to them."

He then thanked his wife and children with equal emotion, "I also send this to my beautiful wife, Sabrina. To my three children, Riaz, Ishaan and Winston. Your support is all I need to get up in the morning and I appreciate you guys."

Finally, Elba brought the room to laughter with a charming throwback to his very first acting job: "My first job ever, my first job as an actor, I was playing a man in a commercial whose bike was stolen. And all I had to do was run up to the hill and look for my bike. So, the first take, first job, I must have been 17 years old, and I had to run up a hill. So, I started on this side of the hill, and the camera was on that side of the hill. Director said, action. And I ran up and I got there and I was smiling, laughing. In fact, the director said, cut. He said, 'Idris, what's happening? What are you doing?' I said, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so happy to be here.' But Red Sea International Film Festival, you guys are on top of the hill. This is for you. Thank you very much."

Before the awards, Salman also took part in an interactive session reflecting on his cinematic journey. Later, he turned heads on the red carpet-where he unexpectedly bumped into global megastar Johnny Depp, an encounter that instantly became the moment of the night.

With international icons, emotional speeches and star-powered moments, the Red Sea Film Festival continues to shine as one of the world's most exciting celebrations of cinema.



