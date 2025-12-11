Salman Khan Twins In Black With Idris Elba And Edgar Ramirez At Red Sea Film Festival, See Viral Pic

Salman Khan's latest photo from the Red Sea Film Festival has become the internet's new favourite moment. The actor posed with Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez and fans cannot stop sharing it.

While attending the film festival's Golden Globes Gala Dinner, Salman Khan kept it simple yet sharp in an all-black look - black suit, black shirt, black tie. The clean style suited him perfectly.

One frame. Three powerhouses. #SalmanKhan × Idris Elba × Édgar Ramírez — black just became a weapon. pic.twitter.com/hAzQeQEXUS — Being Krishna ???? (@DevilBoy2712) December 11, 2025

While talking about his time at the Red Sea Film Festival, Salman Khan shared as quoted by India Today, "I love it here. I like Saudi. A lot of people here like the culture. It's nice. I keep on visiting this place quite a bit nowadays. So it's good."

The superstar also reacted to Alia Bhatt being honoured at the Golden Globes event. Salman said, "Yes, Alia Bhatt, it's amazing! I think only Saudi could've done this. It's amazing. They're going places really rapidly; it's a good thing. I like it that they bring their best and our culture together."

Salman recently wrapped up his stint as host of Bigg Boss 19. The season ended with actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy. Before that, the superstar appeared in Sikandar, released in March this year. The AR Murugadoss directorial also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil.

Up next, Salman Khan will be seen in Battle Of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The project will feature Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.