After <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Success, Akshaye Khanna's Shukracharya Look From <i>Mahakali</i> Goes Viral Again

Akshaye Khanna is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar. The actor plays the role of Rehman Dakait, a powerful Baloch gangster and politician in the film. Now, Akshaye is set to impress audiences once again with his performance in Prasanth Varma's mythological epic Mahakali. In the project, the star will portray Shukracharya, the formidable Guru of the Asuras.

The first-look poster, released in September earlier this year, went viral on social media again after the release of Dhurandhar. The image depicts Akshaye Khanna as a sage-like figure with a long silver beard. The actor wears his hair in a topknot, and his intense gaze – with luminous white eyes – seems to pierce through the darkness of the background.

FROM THE UNIVERSE OF 'HANU-MAN': AKSHAYE KHANNA IN PRASANTH VARMA'S 'MAHAKALI'... After his fantastic act in #Dhurandhar, #AkshayeKhanna now steps into #PrasanthVarma's #Mahakali – marking his #Telugu debut – as part of the expanding #PVCU.



The supremely talented actor will be… pic.twitter.com/CxIrdm9yvd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2025

Internet Reactions

Many fans took to social media to appreciate Akshaye Khanna's ability to play diverse roles, from the villainous Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar to the powerful Shukracharya in Mahakali.

One user wrote, "After Chhaava and Dhurandhar, one thing is clear, this movie's hype is going to be absolutely insane."

After Chavaa and Dhurandhar, one thing is clear, this movie's hype is going to be absolutely insane. ???? — Viral Video (@ViralVideo98052) December 9, 2025

Another added, "Wow, Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya in Mahakali? That's epic casting! Can't wait for this PVCU expansion—Prasanth Varma's vision keeps getting bolder. Telugu debut sealed!"

Wow, Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya in Mahakali? That's epic casting! Can't wait for this PVCU expansion—Prasanth Varma's vision keeps getting bolder. Telugu debut sealed! ???? — Adarsh (@Adarshkumar_05) December 9, 2025

Someone commented, "He will rock the character, however the movie will be."

He will rock the character however the movie will be — Monalisa Ghosh (@Monalis81109288) December 9, 2025

"Third consecutive hit since Chhaava and Dhurandhar will be marked as Akshaye Tritiya!!" read a comment.

Third consecutive hit since chhava and dhurandhar will be marked as Akshaye Tritiya!! https://t.co/PkizCWpP3v — Anshu (@Anshu71318769) December 9, 2025

More About Mahakali

Mahakali is the next big project in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The superhero film is centred on India's first female superhero, with Bhoomi Shetty portraying Goddess Kali. Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, the movie is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios.

Mahakali will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali. The story, inspired by mythology, will explore themes of discrimination, inner strength and reclaiming one's identity in a world that often overlooks the value of darker skin. The film is slated to hit theatres in early 2026.