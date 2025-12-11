When Kareena Kapoor Khan Gushed Over 'Heartthrob' Akshaye Khanna: "He Is So Cute, Right Person To Go To Hollywood"

As the Akshaye Khanna craze continues to trend on social media following his incredible performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, old interviews are resurfacing. One clip making the rounds on social media shows Kareena Kapoor Khan calling Akshaye Khanna a "heartthrob" and saying he is perfect to go to Hollywood.

When Kareena Found Akshaye Khanna "Cute And Adorable"

This old clip is from the promotions of Hulchul (2004), in which Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshaye Khanna co-starred.

Kareena is heard saying, "I have watched Himalaya Putra at least 20 times because at that time I was in school and Akshaye Khanna was the latest heartthrob. Toh ladkiyan unke peeche pagal thi and usmein main bhi thi (Girls were crazy about him, and one of them was me too)."

She added, "It was like 'Akshaye Khanna, I am a bachelor, I am a bachelor, My God Akshaye Khanna', so it was like that. So I have always liked Akshaye. He is so cute, adorable and such a good human being. He is such a wonderful actor; he is the right person to go to Hollywood because his performances are mind-blowing."

About Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, and his portrayal has drawn widespread attention. Adding to the buzz is the track FA9LA and Akshaye's dance moves in it, which have gone viral on social media.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel is slated for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

ALSO READ | Viral Again: When Akshaye Khanna Kissed Rumoured Love Interest Karisma Kapoor's Hand At Her Wedding With Sunjay Kapur