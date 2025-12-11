Internet Puzzled By Hrithik Roshan's Contrasting <i>Dhurandhar</i> Reviews

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a second review of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar just hours after posting his first reaction, in which he had raised concerns about the film's politics.

What's Happening

His latest post, however, focuses entirely on appreciating the cast and their performances - leaving many online users puzzled.

The back-to-back posts triggered confusion on social media, with several users trying to make sense of the contrasting tone between his two reviews.

Some wondered if he was retracting his earlier critique, while others joked about whether separate teams were managing his accounts.

One comment read, "Hrithik on IG: 'I disagree with the politics'. Hrithik on X 48 hrs later: 'Bro the cinema tho.'"

Another user wrote, "Ye Twitter aur Insta do alag Hrithik chala rahe hai kya? (Do different Hrithiks run Twitter and Instagram?)"

Similar reactions included, "Different admins for X and Instagram??" and a humorous take: "Hrithik checking Insta: Kamaal hai, ye maine kab likhi? (When did I write this?)"

One X user questioned, "What about the politics of the film, which you had questioned last night, sir?"

Background

On Wednesday, Hrithik wrote a detailed review on Instagram Stories. Later, he took to both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram again, this time praising the film's lead actors. He posted, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent."

He continued the note with a shoutout to the rest of the team, writing, "#akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal..what an ACT, brilliant!! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2!!!"

In his earlier Instagram review, posted on Wednesday evening, Hrithik had emphasised his admiration for filmmaking itself. He wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."

He also noted that while he appreciated the craft, he did not agree with all aspects of the film. "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.." He has not yet deleted this post.

Dhurandhar, directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, features a large ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film has crossed Rs 230 crore at the global box office within five days of release.