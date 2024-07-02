When Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Were 'Secretly' Dating: 'He Was Flirting In The Nicest Way...'

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma )

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are trending big time. After the T20 World Cup win, the couple showered love on each other on their respective social media handles. Recently, Internet personality Freddy Birdy shared a nostalgic encounter with the actress Anushka. He also shared an interesting anecdote about the couple's secret dating days. On Instagram, he reminisced about his visit to Anushka's Mumbai residence a few years ago for a magazine interview, describing Anushka as "breathtakingly beautiful yet refreshingly down-to-earth." Freddy recalled how she was not only stunning but also "humorous, approachable, and engaging" during their conversation.

In his post, he wrote, "Anushka was single then, she lived in a beautiful penthouse apartment, and I remember that I flew down from Delhi to Bombay for the interview. The person much more excited than me was my driver, and as we neared her apartment, he said to me that you must ask her if she was dating Virat Kohli. Anushka, I remember was utterly gorgeous and completely unpretentious, she walked in saying that her mother had said at least comb your hair for this man, [me] but I think it looks great this way, she said."

He added, "She was beautiful. But even more than beautiful, she was funny, normal and utterly relaxed, and talkative in the nicest way, and so, after a while, when it seemed like we were old friends and I thought of my driver and decided to ask her the Virat Kohli question. Of course her best acting skills came to the fore, and she pretended to know nothing about the question asked. And I let it go at that." But then a couple of minutes later her mobile phone rang, and in the utter silence of the room I could hear the person at the other end flirting in the nicest way and making dinner plans with her and I could tell that it was Virat Kohli."

"Today of course Virat Kohli is a national and world champion. They have a most lovely marriage and two children. And I think they have managed to carve out a personal happy and very private space for themselves, far away from the media spotlight. But I can still remember me, coming back to my car, and my driver asking me if she said anything about Virat Kohli, and although I was smiling in my head, I told him, 'No'," the post concluded.

Anushka Sharma was quick to drop red heart and hug emoticons on the post.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.