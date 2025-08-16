Raj Kundra On Being Trolled Over Offering His Kidney To Premanand Maharaj: "My Past Does Not Cancel..."

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra recently responded to criticism over his recent offer to donate a kidney to Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.

What's Happening

Taking to social media on Friday, Raj Kundra addressed the backlash and dismissed claims that his gesture was a "publicity stunt".

"Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another's life, it's mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I'm not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me (sic)," he wrote in a post.

In a follow-up statement, he added, "My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more - you might just save a life too (sic)."

Background

Raj Kundra made the offer while visiting Vrindavan with his actor-wife, Shilpa Shetty, after learning that Premanand Maharaj had been suffering from kidney failure for over a decade.

A video from the visit showed Shilpa visibly surprised by her husband's spontaneous proposal. Maharaj appreciated the offer but ultimately declined it.

Following the incident, Internet users alleged that Kundra's gesture was a PR move.

The couple is also currently facing a separate legal matter. Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty of defrauding him of Rs 60 crore. He claims the funds were meant for business expansion but were instead diverted for personal use.

The case is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. A legal representative for the couple has called the accusations "baseless" and "malicious."

