Ranveer Allahbadia Recalls How John Abraham And Sonu Nigam Reached Out To Him Amid <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row: "I Just Wanted Opportunity"

When filmmaker Farah Khan dropped by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's home for her latest vlog, the conversation turned deeply personal. The internet personality reflected on the turbulent period that followed the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, repeatedly referring to the episode as a "kaand".

Speaking candidly about the aftermath, Ranveer said, "My podcast was stopped after that, I had to bear a lot. I just pray from God to just return me my work. I just wanted opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot."

Farah told him, "Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work."

Ranveer shared that similar words came from actor John Abraham, who personally reached out to him. "John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media," he said.

He further revealed that singer Sonu Nigam and cricketers Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also checked in on him during the controversy.

About The Controversy

The row began after a clip from an episode of India's Got Latent circulated widely online. During the show, Ranveer asked a contestant an explicit question. The remark drew widespread criticism, with viewers condemning what they described as irresponsible and crude content.

Following complaints, the Guwahati Police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against comedian Samay Raina and the show's judges, including Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The complaint alleged that the remarks caused serious harm to public decency.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development, stating that the FIR accused them of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions.

Separately, Mumbai Police initiated an inquiry after receiving complaints from lawyers who alleged that obscene comments were made about parents and women.

The Central Government also issued a notice to YouTube, directing the removal of the episode under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2008. The order required compliance from both the platform and telecom service providers.

Ranveer's Apology

Amid the backlash, Ranveer issued a public apology. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," he said.

"Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology," he added.

I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

As he told Farah in the vlog, the episode marked a significant setback, but the support from friends and public figures helped him a lot.

