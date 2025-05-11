Ranveer Allahbadia Shares Post For "Pakistani Brothers And Sisters", Deletes After Internet Outrage

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, is facing backlash online for a now-deleted Instagram post he had shared addressing the people of Pakistan.

In the post, shared on Saturday, Ranveer said he does not hold any hate for Pakistanis and apologised if people from the neighbouring country felt that Indians were spreading hatred.

He wrote, "Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love."

"But...your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide...," he added.

He further wrote, "Proof 1: All terrorist that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief. Proof 3: Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. But I care about YOU, not them. Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you. But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies. Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state sponsored terrorism."

He concluded his post with: "Ek final cheez... This is not : Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is : India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah."

Hello @BeerBicepsGuy ,

This is insulting to our brave armed forces. And on your part it is Hypocrisy at its peak. Shame on you!#Ceasefire #RanveerAllahbadia #IndiaPakistanWar #SamayRana pic.twitter.com/ypGtG0ZA1y — Dipu Shaw (@DipuShaw) May 10, 2025

Although he deleted the post later, screenshots of it circulated on social media, prompting sharp reactions from netizens.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "This is insulting to our brave armed forces. And on your part, it is Hypocrisy at its peak. Shame on you! (sic)." Another post read, "Kabhi nhi sudhrega Ranveer (sic)."

Following the deletion of his post, Ranveer shared a video in which he urged people not to spread fake news on social media. He also spoke about Pakistan's role in recent attacks.