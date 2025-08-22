<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Can You Answer This Rs 25,00,000 Question About Cricketer Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens ever since the quiz-based reality show arrived on August 11. In the latest episode, it was contestant Saket Nandkumar Sonar from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, who took the hot seat and took home a prize money of Rs 12,50,000.

Saket Nandkumar Sonar got stuck on the Rs 25,00,000 question. Since the participant was not confident in answering it, he quit the show.

The question was, "On his Test debut in 1932, at which ground did Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi score a century for England?

The options presented on the screen before him were: "A) The Oval B) Melbourne C) Sydney D) Old Trafford."

Unsure of the answer, Saket Nandkumar Sonar chose the Sanket Suchak lifeline but failed to receive any significant help. Before leaving the premises, he guessed and selected option A) The Oval, which was incorrect. The right answer was Option C) Sydney Cricket Ground.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi made his Test debut for England during the 1932–33 Ashes series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia. He scored a brilliant 102 runs in England's first innings while facing a strong Australian side led by Bill Woodfull and featuring the great Don Bradman, becoming one of the few cricketers to score a century on Test debut.

Coming to KBC 17, contestant Saket Nandkumar Sonar impressed quiz master Amitabh Bachchan by speaking six languages. When Big B asked him what he plans on doing with the prize money, the contestant had a lovely reply.

Saket Nandkumar Sonar revealed that since he was a biryani lover, he planned to travel across India and taste the wide variety of biryani found in the nation after winning the money. He also intended to open a restaurant of his own as a gift to his mother. The participant added that he wants to connect people with Indian culture through his food initiative.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 can be watched live on Sony TV or streamed on SonyLIV.