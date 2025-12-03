<i>KBC 17</i>: Shafali Verma Opens Up About Playing Cricket With Boys As There Was "No Academy For Girls"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is all set to host the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team this week. The show will welcome team members Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and India Women's Team Head Coach Amol Muzumdar as guests.

The latest promo shared by the makers featured the host Amitabh Bachchan and Shafali Verma engaging in a candid conversation. When asked how her cricket journey began, she said, "I started playing with the boys in a boys academy as there was no cricket academy for girls."

The cricketer recalled, "One day, my brother has to go for a tournament but he fell sick. My father called the coach to inform him that his son wouldn't be able to play the match but I said 'I can go'. My father said, 'You will break a bone or two and we will get in trouble'. However, I went and played the match wearing my brother's jersey and I was the Player of The Tournament."

Big B further asked, "How many runs you made in your debut match", laughing, she replied, "Zero sir," The actor encouraged her by saying, "It's nothing to get embarrassed about. The person who gets zero, becomes the hero later in life."

In another promo, Amitabh Bachchan was seen dancing with the women's team. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur taught him the dance steps to the song.

Last month, Team India defeated South Africa at the 2025 T20 World Cup held at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The team posted 298 for 7 and won by 52 runs.

Coming back to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The episodes can also be streamed on Sony LIV.