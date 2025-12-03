Imran Khan Makes Surprise Cameo After 10 Years In Aamir Khan-Backed <i>Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos</i>

Aamir Khan Productions made the quirkiest film announcement with Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos, which marks Vir Das' directorial debut. The film stars Vir Das and Mona Singh. But what caught the Internet's attention was Imran Khan's much-awaited comeback after 10 years, with a surprising glimpse in the announcement video. His last release was Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015, followed by his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018.

Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos Announcement

The video released by Aamir Khan Productions shows Aamir Khan and Vir Das having a rather serious conversation, where the Laal Singh Chaddha actor rebukes Vir Das for making Happy Patel.

Aamir Khan claims they had discussed that Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos would have action, romance, and a dance number-all of which seem to be missing. He calls it a flop while Vir Das continues to justify his work.

Just then, the audience spills out of the theatres, praising the movie and everything Aamir Khan was unsure of-action, romance, and the item song.

The last few minutes introduce Vir Das, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan in their characters and announce the release date, which is January 16, 2026.

About Imran Khan

There has been a lot of buzz around Imran Khan's comeback.

Imran Khan became a sensation with the young audience thanks to his beloved rom-coms, namely I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. In 2015, the failure of Katti Batti led him to take a long sabbatical.

Reports in April 2025 suggested he is all set to make a comeback with a Netflix film. It is going to be a rom-com starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Film journalist Rahul Raut took to X to share a picture of the clapboard, which further confirms this is indeed happening.

The caption read, "#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai... #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy... #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film!"

For the actor, returning to cinema was never about reclaiming lost fame. Instead, he describes it as a "natural progression," the kind that only happens when life reshapes you much more than a film career.

Preparing for his next project with Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam, Imran shared that his years away were spent navigating a divorce and prioritising personal growth-a period that ultimately led him back to filmmaking.

"The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life," he told Hindustan Times.

"It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have a collective life experience. He's been married, and I've been through a divorce."

About Vir Das

Vir Das has previously worked in films such as Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, and Delhi Belly. In fact, his first collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions was Delhi Belly, which also starred Imran Khan.

While Vir Das plays the titular character in Happy Patel, Imran Khan has a special appearance.