Rawalpindi Braces For Mega Protest By Imran Khan Supporters, Gatherings Banned

Amid continued rumours about the death of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and fears of unrest, the government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi, banning public gatherings. The move comes amid planned protests by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), demanding access to him.

An order undersigned by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, states that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, will be in place for three days - from December 1 to 3. According to the law, the following activities will be prohibited during this time:

All kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and similar gathering of five or more people

Carrying of weapons, spikes, laden batons, gulel (sling shots), ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence

Display of arms (other than carried by LEAs) and objectionable or hate speeches

Attempt to remove any restriction imposed by police to regulate assembly of persons or movement of traffic

Pillion riding

Use of loudspeakers

The order, dated December 1, states that there exists an "imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi" and the restrictions are being imposed to ensure "public safety, security, peace, and tranquility."

"The District Intelligence Committee (DIC) has reported specific intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements are actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies. The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations, and other sensitive sites, thereby endangering the public peace and tranquility," reads the order.

Imran Khan's Sons Demand Proof Of Father's Life

Once a World Cup-winning cricketer, Khan has been in jail since August 2023, after he was convicted in several cases that he has claimed are politically motivated. He has since been held in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Khan's family has alleged that they have not been allowed to meet him for over a month now and have demanded his proof of life.

Khan's sons fear that authorities are concealing "something irreversible" about his condition. Khan's son, Kasim Khan, told the news agency Reuters that the family has had no direct or verifiable contact with the jailed former Prime Minister, despite a judicial order for weekly meetings.

"Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture," he said in written remarks, adding that there had been no independently confirmed communication for a couple of months.

"Today we have no verifiable information at all about his condition," the son added. "Our greatest fear is that something irreversible is being hidden from us."

Earlier Kasim Khan had alleged that his father has been "kept alone in a death cell in an environment of complete isolation."