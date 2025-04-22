Imran Khan's Comeback Film After A Decade Is A Rom-Com With Bhumi Pednekar

Imran Khan became a sensation with the young audience with his most loved rom-coms, namely, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. In 2015, the failure of Katti Batti made Imran Khan take a long sabbatical.

But the latest reports suggest he is all set to make a comeback with a Netflix film. It is going to be a rom-com with Bhumi Pednekar.

Film Journalist Rahul Raut even took to X to share a picture of the clapboard, which further confirms that this is indeed happening.

The caption read, "#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai... #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy... #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film!"

X/Rahul Raut

Considering Imran Khan's loyal fanbase stemmed from his array of rom-coms, fans are most excited to see him in an easy-breezy avatar once again.

A source has also told HT City, "The platform wants to make the first announcement themselves. Bhumi Pednekar is locked for the leading role with Imran. The pre-production work is in full swing, and the cameras will roll in a month."

The script of the rom-com has been written by Danish Aslam, and the production is by him, Imran, and another mutual friend of theirs.

Back in September 2024, HT City reported, "They took the project to a streaming platform, who based on the pitch level, gave it a thumbs up since there was no full screenplay. No agreement has been signed yet, that's only done when the screenplay is approved."

Imran Khan has been trending on social media for the last year or so. He has also become a lot more active on social media, as he shared a slew of BTS pictures from his films I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, to name a few.