<i> Bigg Boss 19</i>: Who Are The Potential Contestants To Reach Finale Alongside Gaurav Khanna?

Bigg Boss 19 is set to conclude on December 7. Following the eviction of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, only six contestants remain in the house – Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar and Pranit More. But is Malti Chahar out of the top five? According to a Moneycontrol report, the actor-director may be facing a mid-week eviction.

The publication noted that the makers uploaded – and then deleted – a promo across their social media handles. The promo, which highlighted the finalists, featured Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More. Malti Chahar was missing from the lineup, sparking speculation among fans that she had been eliminated.

The report added that the creators quickly pulled down the promo and later released an updated version announcing the grand finale date and time. This new promo includes Malti Chahar, adding to the confusion around her eviction status.

While there is still no official confirmation about Malti Chahar's status, if she does get evicted, here are the remaining contestants – and what we know about their game so far:

1. Tanya Mittal

From flaunting her luxurious lifestyle – eating baklava in Dubai, never repeating outfits, owning factories, and even having a lift in her house – Tanya has kept viewers hooked. Despite several contestants calling her “fake,” the spiritual influencer held her ground and sailed into the finale week.

2. Farhana Bhatt

If you watch Bigg Boss 19, you already know Farhana's fiery presence. Whether it was Amaal, Malti, or even her “BFF” Tanya, Farhana got into heated arguments with almost everyone. And who can forget the dramatic “superstar” showdown between Gaurav and Farhana? Easily one of the season's biggest moments.

3. Amaal Mallik

The music composer kept the house upbeat with his impromptu performances. His love-hate dynamic with Tanya Mittal has been pure entertainment, and his adorable bro-code with Shehbaz Badesha was a fan favourite.

4. Pranit More

The comedian has not shied away from speaking his mind during fights. His decision to save Ashnoor and evict Abhishek Bajaj, when given the power, sparked debate, but Pranit stood by his choice. And of course, his comedic bits throughout the season have been nothing short of a delight. Agree?

As the finale approaches, all eyes are now on who will outshine the rest and lift the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.