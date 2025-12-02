<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down After Being Accused Of Using "Child" Topic For Sympathy

Bigg Boss 19 is now in its final stretch, and as always, the last week is turning out to be the most intense. The season has been full of shifting friendships, surprise twists and emotional highs and lows. With only a few days left for the finale, the atmosphere inside the house has become serious. And as tradition goes, the media interaction round has arrived right on cue.

In the latest episode, members of the media entered the house to question the Top 6 contestants – Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. The session will continue in the next episode too.

A promo that is making rounds online has already become the highlight. It shows Gaurav Khanna breaking down when a journalist brought up a personal topic – fatherhood. The question hinted at whether Gaurav was trying to gain sympathy by asking the show's astrologer about children, even though he and his wife had already agreed not to have kids. The moment hit him hard. His voice shook, and he looked overwhelmed.

In the promo, Gaurav says, “Sabse pehle toh main ye bolna chahta hoon, I love kids. Aur maine jab shaadi ki thi, tab main ye tahe dil se chahta tha ke mere bacche ho. Aaj ke zamane mein badey aise kum mard hain, joh apni biwi se itna pyaar karte hain, ke woh apni dil ki choice ko maar sake. [First of all, I want to say that I love kids. And when I got married, I genuinely wanted to have children. In today's time, there are very few men who love their wives so much that they are willing to set aside their own wishes for them.]”

Later in the video, Farhana Bhatt asks Gaurav why he became emotional during the press conference. Gaurav responds, “Why did you feel hurt when the astrologer told you certain things about your dad?” Farhana replies, “Because I do not want anyone to talk about him.” Gaurav then says, “Exactly, even I do not want anyone to talk about my wife, I have come here not my wife.”

Gaurav Khanna, You Won Everyone's Hearts With Your Words I Am Honestly So Proud To Stan You. As A Human Being, As A Husband You Are Truly Great And You Don't Need To Explain Anything To Anyone We Know Who You Are ????#GauravKhanna • #BiggBoss19 • #BB19pic.twitter.com/4AD9nv8SJU — ???????? (@Advik_Verse) December 1, 2025

Premiered on August 24, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, also airs on JioHotstar.