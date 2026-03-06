Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Joins As Presenter Alongside Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas treated her fans on Friday morning, by announcing that she will be one of the official presenters at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15 this year.

Sharing the update with her fans on social media, Priyanka confirmed her participation by posting the list of presenters for the prestigious awards ceremony.

She captioned it as, “The 2026 Academy Awards.”

The other names in the group of Hollywood stalwarts who will take the stage during the event, include Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, marking a highly-awaited reunion for fans of the Iron Man franchise.

Priyanka's announcement comes shortly after her recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards this year.

The actress walked the red carpet and presented an award alongside K-pop star Lisa.

Priyanka had earlier presented an award at the ceremony, further strengthening her presence at major Hollywood and other global events.

Prior to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone served as the presenter at the 95th Oscars. She introduced the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR to the global audience on stage. The song won the Oscars in the category of Best Original Song, making India proud on the Academy stage.

About Oscars 2026

The 2026 Oscars will be hosted by Conan O'Brien. This year, Sinners leads the nominations with a stellar 16 nods, highest for this season.

Among the major acting nominees are Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value in the Best Actress category.

For Best Actor, nominees include Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon.