<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Contestant To Reach Finale

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping fans on their toes. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is inching closer to its grand finale. Contestant Gaurav Khanna has become the first confirmed finalist of the season.

Gaurav, who has been impressing viewers with his wit and charm, has clinched the Ticket to Finale. Sharing the news on Instagram, the makers wrote, “By winning the Ticket to Finale, GK becomes the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19. The game gets better and bigger!!”

Additionally, Gaurav has also been crowned the “last captain” of the house. This makes him safe from nominations. “Iss hafte ghar mein chalega Bigg Boss 19 ke first finalist, Gaurav ka raj! (This week, the house will run under the rule of Bigg Boss 19's first finalist, Gaurav),” read the caption of another social media post.

The Ticket to Finale round featured a team-based task in which the housemates were teamed up in pairs. By the end of the competition, Gaurav, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the top four contenders. They triumphed over Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha.

Gaurav Khanna's gameplay has been strong since the beginning of Bigg Boss 19. Despite getting into a few arguments with co-participants Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri and Baseer Ali, he learned to maintain his calm and focus on performing well in tasks. His consistency has been evident in navigating conflicts, managing kitchen duties and adopting strategic gameplay.

In other news, Bigg Boss 19 recently hosted the family week, during which the contestants' loved ones appeared on the show. Gaurav's wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, also visited him for an adorable reunion. She urged Gaurav to be “a little selfish” and warned him to stay away from Farrhana Bhatt. Read all about it here:

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to air on December 7. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airs on Colors at 10:30 PM.