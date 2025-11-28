Hema Malini Shares Throwback Gold With Dharmendra: "My Emotions Are Unfolding As I See These"

Three days after Dharmendra's death, Hema Malini shared a series of tribute posts on her X account on November 27. The Dream Girl posted some beautiful photos with Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana, taken on different occasions. The pictures capture their unbreakable bond and togetherness.

Along with the photo series, Hema Malini wrote, "I know this is a surfeit of photos, but these have not been published before, and my emotions are unfolding as I see them." In one of the pictures, Hema Malini and Dharmendra are seen surrounded by a giant garland.

She also shared a lovely picture from one of Dharmendra's birthdays. The other photos feature Dharmendra with Esha Deol, and another lovely image shows Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Ahana together.

I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these❤️ pic.twitter.com/OXPcVkyDj0 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Hema Malini posted an emotional message in memory of her loving husband.

She wrote, "Dharamji was many things to me: loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, and my 'go-to' person in all times of need — in fact, he was everything to me! He has always been there through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his warm, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in each one."

"As a public personality, his talent, humility despite his popularity, and universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon, unmatched among all legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

"My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last for the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive many special moments..."

Dharam ji❤️

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Hema Malini also shared a series of pictures from the past.

In another post, the film veteran mentioned, "Togetherness over the years — always there for us. Some special moments..."

Togetherness over the years - always there for us🙏❤️Some special moments.. pic.twitter.com/xM1ynk8eyl — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

On November 27, a prayer meet was held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End Hotel in memory of the legendary actor Dharmendra. His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with other family members, hosted the event.

Celebrities including Salman Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Aryan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, and many others arrived at the venue to pay their last respects.

Notably, Hema Malini and her two daughters did not attend the prayer meet at the hotel.

Dharmendra died at 89 at his Mumbai home after being discharged from the hospital on November 12. He had been admitted on October 31 due to breathlessness.

Dharmendra's last screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, where he played the father of Agastya Nanda.