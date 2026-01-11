<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Agastya Nanda's War Drama Inches Closer To Rs 30-Crore Mark In India

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis continues its slow yet steady run at the box office since its theatrical release on January 1. Directed and co-written by Sriram Raghavan, the movie witnessed a massive jump of 41.18 per cent in its collection on Day 10. On January 10, the film minted Rs 1.20 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite fluctuations, the biographical war drama has maintained its momentum at the box office. It opened in the theatres with a significant earning of Rs 7 crore.

Ikkis has earned Rs 27.55 crore to date in India. The biographical war drama is gradually inching towards its next milestone - Rs 30 crore.

Ikkis Box Office Day 10 Occupancy

On Saturday, the movie, which marked Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut, had an overall occupancy of 25.16 per cent. Morning shows had an occupancy of 9.96 per cent, while afternoon shows registered 24.90 per cent occupancy. Audience footfall increased in the evening, with shows witnessing a noticeable jump to 35.25 per cent occupancy, while night shows registered 30.53 per cent.

Region-wise, the maximum occupancy was noticed in Chennai at about 81.50 per cent, followed by Hyderabad at 79 per cent, Bengaluru at 53.75 per cent, and Pune at 46 per cent. Regions accounting for an occupancy of over 20 per cent included Lucknow, Jaipur and the Delhi-NCR.

More About Ikkis' Reception

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Ikkis is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The movie has been garnering immense praise from fans and critics alike.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called Ikkis a “love letter to peace” and penned a long review in an Instagram post. “IKKIS is a love letter to peace... an honestly and earnestly told story about the absolute redundancy of war... I was so moved by so many moments of the film... it silently screams...," he wrote.

He added, "And that's where Sriram Raghavan gets it so right... I was moist-eyed every time Dharmji was on screen... He has the most towering screen presence and yet can be so gentle, and your heart goes out to his immensely dignified portrayal of a grieving father... @jaideepahlawat proves time and again what an outstanding force of nature he is... he is ROCK SOLID!!"

Ikkis, centred on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War, also stars Dharmendra in his final film role. Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Madhusudan Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and Deepak Dobriyal are part of the cast.

