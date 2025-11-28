<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Kiku Sharda Tickles The Funny Bone With His Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan Rift Joke

Kaun Banega Crorepati has had many emotional and inspiring episodes this season, but the next one is taking a totally different route. Instead of serious moments, viewers will get a full dose of comedy, thanks to Kiku Sharda and Sudesh Lehri. The two comedians are ready to bring their signature chaos to the KBC hot seat. From the looks of a promo, the vibe is more like a fun stage show than a quiz game.

Kiku Sharda arrives as his fan-favourite character Bacha Yadav. He decides to “investigate” a fake rivalry between Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and he does not waste a single second before dropping his first playful line.

With a straight face, Kiku says, “Sir, I have heard you do not get along with Shah Rukh Khan. You even threw him out of the house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” FYI, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Big B and SRK played a father–son duo. Big B's character, Yashvardhan Raichand, disapproved of SRK's Rahul marrying Anjali (played by Kajol) and eventually threw him out of the house.

Kiku then adds that SRK was kicked out of Gurukul in Mohabbatein and even from the movie Piku. Amitabh Bachchan can not hold back and laughs out loud as he says, “But Shah Rukh was not even in Piku.” Kiku smoothly lands another punchline: “Sir, if you have fired him, how will he ever be in the film?”

Sudesh Lehri also joins the fun with his own style. He talks about how he is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and tries to copy some of his habits. He says that just like Big B stands in his gallery every Sunday to wave at fans, he also does the same. The twist comes when he admits that no one is actually there to wave back.

Another clip shows Sudesh Lehri performing a hilarious bit on how a ghazal singer would behave while performing for a Punjabi crowd. Take a look: ​

Premiered on August 11, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.