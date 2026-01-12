Archana Puran Singh's Son Opens Up About Her 'Rare Medical Condition': 'Her Hand Will Never Be The Same'

Ayushmann Sethi, the son of actress Archana Puran Singh, left her mother emotional after he openly expressed how proud he was of her. On December 31 last year, Ayushmann shared a video on Instagram, talking about Archana's Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) diagnosis following a serious wrist injury.

In the clip, Ayushmann wrote, “I am proud of my mom. She has had the hardest year, guys. She broke her hand, and she developed a rare condition called CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), which means her hand is never going to be the same again. She has shot for 2-3 movies and a web series.”

He added, “One month, she shot during all 30 days, and she did not complain. She has shown me the resilience that it takes to be amazing. At 60-something years old, she has started a YouTube channel and all these cool new things, and that's just incredible.”

Ayushmann's side note read, “Before the year ended, I just wanted to tell my family how proud I am of them. I think we all need to do more of that. Happy New Year!”

Archana Puran Singh was touched by her son's lovely gesture and showered love on Ayushmann on her YouTube channel. She said, “It is such a beautiful reel. These are happy tears. I do not think anybody has made such a reel. I am so proud of you. Proud of you for being able to conceptualise something like this. You are showing gratitude at the end of the year for the people around you. But tumne apni reel mein khud ka naam nahi daala. (You have not mentioned your own name). All of us are so proud of you.”

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh fractured her wrist while shooting for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in 2025. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, featured Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. She was taken to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai, for surgery.