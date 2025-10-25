Parmeet Sethi On Earning From Vlogging With Archana Puran Singh: 'It Will Pay Us Three Times More Than Films And Television Combined'

Archana Puran Singh's family vlogs on her YouTube channel AAAP Ka Parivaar have gained a massive fan following. Along with Archana, her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi, their two sons Aayushmann and Aaryamann, and the latter's fiance, Yogita Bihani, also appear in the videos. Parmeet Sethi recently opened up about how profitable a career in vlogging can be.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Parmeet Sethi spoke about how much he could earn if they decided to make vlogging a full-time career.

He said, "If we decide to make this our full-time career, it'll pay us at least three times more than what films and television together pay us."

He continued, "You're offering your entire life for people to see - and that's not everyone's cup of tea. You need to be shameless, careless, and fearless to do something like that. People's reactions can start affecting you. We are like a life insurance company YouTube keeps paying us the premium throughout our lives."

Parmeet Sethi also added that a career in vlogging comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. While there are risks involved, the benefits include complete freedom of expression and being their authentic selves. On the downside, exposing their lives for the public to consume also makes them vulnerable to trolling.

Parmeet Sethi On Marriage with Archana Puran Singh

In the same interview, Parmeet Sethi spoke candidly to Pinkvilla about how married actresses did not get work back in those days, which meant Archana Puran Singh and he had to keep their marriage a secret for a long time.

Parmeet Sethi said, "It was long before DDLJ﻿. We did not announce it to the world because that was the time when actresses were not offered work if they got married. It is not like today, as you see Kajol, Deepika, and Alia working now. So, we did not announce it. When Archana was pregnant with Aaryamann, we announced our marriage."

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge﻿ actor added that despite the industry being aware of their relationship, the official confirmation of their marriage only came after Archana's pregnancy.

