Parmeet Sethi And Archana Puran Singh Support Son Aaryamann Living In With Girlfriend Yogita: "<i>Shaadi Ke Liye</i> Time <i>Hai Abhi</i>"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son Aaryamann got engaged to his girlfriend, Yogita Bihani, and shared the news earlier this year. Since then, Yogita has been an integral part of the Sethi family's vlogging diaries. Parmeet Sethi recently opened up about Aaryamann and Yogita's marriage plans, adding that both Archana and he support their decision to live together before taking the big step.

What's Happening

In conversation with SCREEN, Parmeet Sethi revealed that Archana Puran Singh and he are not "conservative" parents.

He shared, "We completely respect it. We're not those conservative kinds of parents who would object to this. We don't know what's going to happen or when it's going to happen, but it's not going to happen so soon. Shaadi ke liye time hai abhi. But again, unka koi bharosa nahi hai (they might even do it); if they say karni hai, then we'll be on board with that as well."

Speaking about possible marriage plans being considered by Aaryamann and Yogita in the near future, Parmeet added, "Very honestly, nobody knows-not even them. I don't think they have planned that far ahead. As modern couples do, like even Archana and I did, they want to live in, see how it goes, build a relationship, understand each other's habits, and then make it official with marriage."

About Aaryamann's "Surprise Proposal" To Yogita

Parmeet further spoke about how Aaryamann's proposal to Yogita Bihani came as a pleasant surprise.

He said, "She's a lovely girl. The proposal was a big surprise for us-nobody knew. He just asked me to pan the camera when he was standing with her, and I said okay. Then, when he got on his knees, I was so happy-it was awesome. It was a wonderful, pleasant shock."

Aaryamann Sethi-Yogita Bihani Engagement Announcement

Back in August, Aaryamann Sethi got engaged to his girlfriend, actress Yogita Bihani. To share the happy news, the couple posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram.

In the opening frame, Aaryamann is seen on one knee, proposing to Yogita with a bunch of house keys and a sunflower. The next video shows Yogita accepting the keys, followed by a warm hug between the two. The remaining pictures and clips capture their joyful moments together from their dating journey.

The caption read, "Chhoti baatein se badi baatein ho gayi."

In A Nutshell

Parmeet Sethi recently revealed that his son Aaryamann Sethi and his fiance,Yogita Bihani, have decided to have a live-in relationship, and both Archana Puran Singh and he support their decision. He also said there's still time for them to get married.

ALSO READ | Aaryamann Sethi Panics As Fiance Yogita Bihani Chokes, Archana Puran Singh Sets A "New Rule"