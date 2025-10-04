Aaryamann Sethi Panics As Fiance Yogita Bihani Chokes, Archana Puran Singh Sets A "New Rule"

Archana Puran Singh was off again on an adventurous trip with her family, and her son Aaryamann's fiance, Yogita, joined them as always. This time, they were headed to Lonavala. But just before the trip began, Yogita Bihani started choking on the almonds she was eating, which freaked out Aaryamann.

As Yogita Bihani began choking on almonds, both Aaryamann and her brother Ayushmann rushed to her aid. Aaryamann performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on his fiance, and eventually the piece passed.

Yogita, however, kept coughing for a while, and the whole incident frightened Aaryamann immensely.

When they finally got into the car and set off on their trip, Aaryamann said, "Yogita, you scared me so much. That was too much."

This was when Archana Puran Singh set a new family rule, saying, "From now on, there is a new rule for Yogita to follow: someone from the family has to be near her when she starts to eat anything. We didn't even hear anything because we were already in the car. I asked Mukesh (house help), 'Why are they taking so long?' He said, 'Madam badam kha rahi hai (Madam is eating almonds).' He didn't tell us you were choking."

When Archana Puran Singh Said They Couldn't Have Found A "Better Daughter-In-Law" Than Yogita Bihani

Earlier, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, Archana joined her family for a Gujarati thali trail across Mumbai, with Yogita seated right beside her. While the family sampled an array of dals, khichdi and papads, Archana couldn't help but draw parallels between herself in her younger days and Yogita now.

Archana said with a laugh, "Isse better bahu nahi aa sakti thi ghar mein kyunki jaise main khati thi jab yeh (Parmeet) mila tha mujhse... Mere ko itni knowledge nahi thi ki aise banta hai, vaise banta hai, mujhe bas pata tha taste. Paranthe khao toh 7-8. Makhan ke saath khao. That is what impressed me. I am now impressed by her. Yeh mere se bhi better khati hai. (There couldn't be a better daughter-in-law for our house because I used to eat just as much when Parmeet met me... I didn't know how things were cooked; I only knew the taste. If there were parathas, I would eat 7-8 with butter. That is what impressed him. Now, I am impressed by her. She eats even better than I do.)"

