Archana Puran Singh Talks About Divorce With Parmeet Sethi During Their London Trip, But There's A Catch

Archana Puran Singh was back with an all-new vlog featuring glimpses of her New Year celebrations with her family at Winter Wonderland in London. She was there along with her actor husband Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmann Sethi, with their girlfriends Yogita Bihani and Samiksha, respectively. Amid their usual banter, it was Parmeet Sethi who cracked a "dad joke" that made Archana say, "Iss baat pe divorce ho sakta hai."

What's Happening

As the family got inside a pod, Parmeet Sethi cracked a "colon" joke, which led to everyone cracking up except Archana.

Archana Puran Singh strongly retorted that she is completely against "toilet humour", and Parmeet chuckled as he said, "That's why I do it."

Archana said, "I think I can divorce him over this joke. I think this is allowed."

On The Winter Wonderland In London Not Being Worth The Hype

Archana Puran Singh told her viewers how the Winter Wonderland can be compared to a "mela" in India-only bigger and colder.

The family, however, did not enjoy their Ferris wheel ride, and it stopped abruptly. They had apparently paid the equivalent of Rs 8,000 for it in Indian currency.

Archana said, "This is no fun. This is paisa barbaad. Guys, never try this."

Other than the Ferris wheel, the family also tried out dishes and stopped by the ice-skating rink. They rang in 2026 in London.

Archana Puran Singh's Vlog

Boasting 1 million followers and 213 videos (to date), Archana Puran Singh's YouTube content has solid engagement. Archana, her husband Parmeet Sethi, and their two young sons, Ayushmann and Aaryamann, light up the videos with their everyday conversations and witty punchlines, giving a glimpse of their lovely bond and shared love for food and travel.

Archana's channel also features food and travel diaries that cross various time zones, connect the past with the present, and reveal their struggles in marriage, relationships, and children's mental health.