'Parmeet Sethi Had No Idea What Being A Father Meant When Aaryamann Was Born,' Says Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's London family holiday turned into a laughter-filled throwback to parenthood when the couple shared behind-the-scenes moments from planning their elder son Aaryamann's 30th birthday.

In their latest vlog, the actress reflected on the day she became a mother and cheekily accused her husband of not understanding what fatherhood really meant at the time.

"This Is Actually My Birthday As A Mother"

While balloons were being blown up for the surprise, Archana grew emotional as she remembered the day Aaryamann was born. She said, "I gave birth to him today. You forget that you gave birth on that day, most people only focus on the fact that it's the kid's birthday, just make him feel happy. But this is actually my birthday as a mother. He made me a mum by being born."

Parmeet, never one to miss a punchline, jumped in, "Did I have no participation? I also gave birth to him."

Their banter only escalated as he added, "Itni partiality hoti hai bhaisahab. Paida hone ke baad baap hi toh sab kuch karta hai (There is so much partiality. After the child is born, it's the father who does everything)."

Archana immediately called him out, laughing, "Oh my God. Don't lie in the morning. He is laughing - he couldn't even maintain his lie, he himself is not convinced."

When Yogita tried to ask Parmeet how he felt about becoming a father on that day, Archana cut in sharply, "Isko kuch pata nahi tha. He had no idea what being a father meant at the time."

The vlog was filled with smaller moments that showed the couple's easy chemistry.

When Archana Joked About Divorcing Parmeet

This is not the first time the couple's light-hearted fights have made headlines. In an earlier vlog, Archana had even joked about divorcing Parmeet over his infamous 'colon' joke, saying she hates toilet humour - a statement he promptly used to tease her even more. Read the full story here.