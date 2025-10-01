Archana Puran Singh Recalls Her Struggling Days In Mumbai: "I Remember Having Only Rs 11 For A Meal"

Archana Puran Singh has been in the limelight for more reasons than one. In addition to being a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, her vlog is immensely popular. She has just returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time with her family in her hometown of Dehradun. Along with updating her fans about Navratri, she also spoke about her Mumbai struggles and the meagre amount of money she once had to survive on.

What's Happening

In the vlog, Archana and her family decide to relish some Gujarati food and rate it.

It was during this meal that the actress recalled her early days in Mumbai, when she often had just Rs 11 for a meal, yet still managed to handle other expenses.

She said, "There was a place here where I used to come to eat dosa. I remember having only Rs 11, which I could use for a meal. I would eat for Rs 10 and give Re 1 as a tip. Those were the days that I still remember."

How Fans Reacted

Apart from her sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, fans also took to the comments section to praise Archana Puran Singh's humility.

One person wrote, "Truly inspiring."

Another commented, "A reminder of how far hard work can take you."

Some remarked that it was difficult to imagine someone so successful today having led such a tough life, while others applauded Archana for motivating them.

Among the comments were, "Respect, Archana ma'am" and "You've proved that patience and persistence pay off."

Archana Puran Singh's Recent Birthday Celebrations

The actress turned 62 on September 26, 2025. In her latest vlog, she gave viewers a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her family.

Archana was joined by her husband, Parmeet Sethi, her sons Aaryamaan and Ayushmann, and her would-be daughter-in-law, Yogita Bihani.

The family can be seen enjoying themselves, bursting balloons, singing songs, making streamers from craft paper, and sharing light-hearted moments.

"I'm feeling a bit emotional. But I don't want to be emotional in front of them. I'm so touched. All of them are putting in so much effort for me and celebrating my birthday with such enthusiasm. Just like how I used to do in childhood. It's very sweet of them," she said tearfully.

In A Nutshell

Archana Puran Singh recently opened up on her vlog about her struggling days in Mumbai. She shared how she once managed all her expenses while surviving on as little as Rs 11.

ALSO READ | Yogita Bihani Reminds Archana Puran Singh Of Her Youth, Says They Couldn't Have Found A "Better Daughter-In-Law"