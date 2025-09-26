Archana Puran Singh Gets Emotional As Family Celebrates Her 62nd Birthday With A Sweet Surprise: "I'm So Touched"

In her latest vlog, actor Archana Puran Singh took the viewers inside her 62nd birthday party celebrations with her family.

She let her fans and followers in on a secret - that she actually shot her birthday video a day early on September 25 because "my production scheduled a shoot" on her birthday by mistake.

Archana was joined by her husband Parmeet Sethi, sons Aaryamaan Sethi and Ayushmann Sethi, and would-be daughter-in-law Yogita Bihani.

Walking down the memory lane, the actor said, "We used to make streamers on our own. We also used to blow balloons and tie them with a string".

The family is seen having a gala time bursting balloons, singing songs, making streamers from craft paper, and enjoying PJs.

At one time, the birthday girl herself is seen colouring a chart paper that would eventually become a makeshift 'Happy Birthday' banner. There's also a light-hearted disagreement about where the streamers would be hung.

"I'm feeling a bit emotional. But I don't want to be emotional in front of them. I'm so touched. All of them are putting in so much effort for me and celebrating my birthday with so much enthusiasm. Just like how I used to do in childhood. It's very sweet of them," she said tearfully.

The family is also seen cleaning the house together after Archana's sons litter the house bursting party poppers. For food, they have wafers, samosas, homemade sandwiches, pastries, and jalebi, reminiscent of Archana's childhood.

They also go to the "most mehanga" mall in Mumbai and tell Archana that she can buy whatever she wants.

But the biggest surprise was when the family came together to get Archana cakes (one chocolate, pineapple each) from her favourite bakery in her hometown Dehradun.

Archana thanked the bakery and her family for making her birthday special. She also expressed gratitude to her fans and followers in the vlog.

Also Read | Archana Puran Singh Had A Sweet Nickname For Husband Parmeet Sethi, Latter Says, "Vo Zamaane Gaye"