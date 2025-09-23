Archana Puran Singh Had A Sweet Nickname For Husband Parmeet Sethi, Latter Says, "<i>Vo Zamaane Gaye</i>"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi never fail to delight fans with their fun chemistry and lighthearted banter. In her latest travel vlog from Mussoorie, Archana revealed yet another adorable detail about their relationship, her old nickname for Parmeet.

What's Happening

Archana, Parmeet, their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, and future daughter-in-law Yogita Bihani recently went on a food trail in Mussoorie. The family stopped at iconic eateries, enjoyed street food, and relished both childhood favourites and fine dining experiences.

Their food journey began with a scenic drive from Dehradun to Mussoorie, where Parmeet quipped that he married Archana mainly for free trips to the hills. Once settled, they enjoyed a "British style" high tea, followed by street momos and a lavish dinner at The Royal Afghan.

The next day, Archana's brother and sister-in-law joined them for a hearty lunch at Tavern and a sweet stop for gulab jamun and jalebi. They also sampled fruit cream and apple pie from a small shop Archana used to visit during her childhood. The owner humorously recalled how she would "run an account" there when pocket money fell short.

Later, at Cafe Anahata, the family dug into Chinese dishes and desserts. It was here that Parmeet shared the "pudding" anecdote, with Archana affectionately calling him "mera pudding" once again.

For the unversed, Archana once fondly called him "pudding." However, Parmeet turned it into a humorous moment by saying, "Ek zamaane mein, Archana mujhe pudding bulaaya karti thi. Vo zamaane gaye."

The family's culinary adventure concluded with "pahaadon wali maggi," apple pancake, paneer paratha, lemon tea, and a chilli-cheese sandwich at a local spot.

Background

Archana Puran Singh often shares glimpses of her personal life on YouTube and other social media handles. Married to actor Parmeet Sethi since 1992, the couple is adored for their playful dynamic. Together, they have two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

