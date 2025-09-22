Archana Puran Singh Gets Emotional After Fans Recognise Her In Dehradun: "Hometowns And The People There Are Special"

Archana Puran Singh is enjoying some downtime in her hometown, Dehradun. She is accompanied by her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

Aaryamann's fiancee, Yogita Bihani, also joined the family on the trip.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Archana and her family went on a culinary journey, searching for the best aloo puri restaurant in the city. During their exploration, Archana had some heartwarming interactions with her fans, which left her deeply emotional.

Talking about these sweet encounters, a tearful Archana Puran Singh said, "You feel so good when you visit your hometown and people shower you with so much love. When you leave these places for cities like Mumbai to make a name for yourself, you don't realize what you have achieved until you come back."

"That little girl who left Dehradun to build a career is now loved by the people of her city, and they think of her as one of their own. Hometowns and the people there are so special," she added.

Seeing his mother get emotional, Archana's son Ayushmaan tried to console her. "You've made it, Mom. You don't have to cry," he reassured her. Archana admitted that she gets emotional very easily.

To lighten the mood, Ayushmaan quipped, "You should use those emotions and become an actor. Acting is a good career option for you." Playfully, Archana Puran Singh replied, "Chup, bewakoof!" (Shut up, idiot).

On another page of her Dehradun diaries, Archana Puran Singh and her family went on a different adventure. This time, they wanted to relish bun-tikkis despite heavy rainfall. Archana Puran Singh documented the memorable expedition on her vlog. Read all about it here.