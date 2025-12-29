Kannada TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Police Recover Note

A 26-year-old woman, identified as Nandini CM, was found dead by suicide at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kengeri, Bengaluru. Kengeri Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR No. 76/2025) under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, 2023.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 11:16 pm on December 28, 2025, and 12:30 am on December 29, 2025. The case was reported to the police the same day at around 9:15 am.

The incident took place on the second floor of the PG located in Kengeri. According to the FIR, Nandini completed her PUC education in Ballari in 2018 and later joined an engineering course at RR Institute, Hesaraghatta. However, due to her interest in acting, she discontinued regular college attendance and underwent acting training in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Since 2019, she had acted in several Kannada television serials and was residing in PG accommodations in Bengaluru. In August 2025, she shifted to the PG in Kengeri.

Although Nandini was offered a government job on compassionate grounds in 2023 following her father's death, she reportedly declined to join, insisting on pursuing a career in acting. This is said to have led to disagreements at home.

On December 29, at around 3:45 am, Kengeri Police informed the complainant that her daughter had been found hanging in her PG room. The family arrived in Bengaluru at around 8:00 am and gathered details regarding the incident.

Police stated that on the evening of December 28, Nandini had visited her friend Puneeth's house and later returned to the PG at around 11:23 pm, after which she locked her room from the inside.

When Puneeth attempted to call her later, she did not respond. He then informed the PG manager, Kumar, and the in-charge, Kiran, at around 11:50 pm. When they forced open the door, Nandini was found hanging from the window grille using a veil cloth.

Emergency services were alerted, following which Kengeri Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that she had died on the spot.

The complainant further stated that Nandini had written in her diary expressing her unwillingness to take up a government job and her desire to continue acting, mentioning that her feelings were not being understood by her family. Based on this, the family stated that they have no suspicion or allegations against anyone regarding her death.

Further investigation is being conducted by PSI Hanumantha Hadimani of Kengeri Police Station.

