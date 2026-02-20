Viral: Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine Groove To <i>Dhurandhar</i> Track On Sangeet Night

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his bride-to-be Sophie Shine shared some beautiful pictures from their Sangeet night yesterday. However, what took over the Internet was a viral video where the happy couple was seen dancing to the Dhurandhar track Shararat.

Have a look here:

Gabbar dancing to Dhurandhar song pic.twitter.com/QqhcWtYhGO — amertha.work (@amerthawork) February 20, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan's Sangeet Post

Yesterday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share some lovely pictures with his Irish fiance, Sophie Shine, from their Sangeet night.

The caption read, "Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans."

Engagement Post

Back in January, Shikhar Dhawan shared a lovely engagement post.

The caption read, "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever."

About Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was earlier married to Aesha Mukerji, a Melbourne-based kickboxer. They have a son named Zoravar. They parted ways in 2023, and Shikhar Dhawan has spoken openly about the personal challenges of divorce and staying in his son's life despite the separation.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Shikhar Dhawan is set to get married in the third week of February in Delhi. Pre-wedding festivities are currently underway.