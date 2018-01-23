Missing Virat-Anushka Wedding? See Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh's New Bhangra Video

Yuvraj Singh 'likes' it

Offbeat | | Updated: January 23, 2018 14:53 IST
Missing Virat-Anushka Wedding? See Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh's New Bhangra Video

Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh busted their best bhangra moves at Virushka's Mumbai reception.

A considerable time has passed since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot. The days following their wedding were all about every new picture or video from the various functions they had - the close-knit wedding in Tuscany, Italy and the two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai back home. If you feel like you're missing all the excitement that followed the big celebrity wedding, here's something that may help - this wonderful video posted by Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

Posted some 13 hours before writing this, the video shows Shikhar dancing up a storm with colleague Harbhajan Singh at Virushka's Mumbai reception. Looks like the cricketers really busted their best bhangra moves for the occasion. You can also see Virat's brother Vikas Kohli in the video. They're so good, cricketer Yuvraj Singh couldn't help but 'like' the video. Take a look:
 
 

Jatt kehnda uth layen de , Khabar laooga khadke..Buraaahhhh @harbhajan3 pajhi

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on


Both Bhajji and Shikhar even shared an exchange on Instagram. "Love u pajhi .. bhangra raj ke paaya jattan ney!!" commented Shikhar.

Since being posted, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and more than 36,600 'likes'.

"Awesome paji," says one Instagram user on the video. "Chak te phatte pajji," says another.

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy and shared the news on social media with two different pictures. The news of Virushka's wedding sent the Internet into meltdown mode. They later hosted a reception in New Delhi on December 21, followed by a grand celebration in Mumbai on December 26.

Virushka WeddingShikhar DhawanHarbhajan Singh

