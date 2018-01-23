Missing Virat-Anushka Wedding? See Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh's New Bhangra Video

Posted some 13 hours before writing this, the video shows Shikhar dancing up a storm with colleague Harbhajan Singh at Virushka's Mumbai reception. Looks like the cricketers really busted their best bhangra moves for the occasion. You can also see Virat's brother Vikas Kohli in the video. They're so good, cricketer Yuvraj Singh couldn't help but 'like' the video. Take a look:
Both Bhajji and Shikhar even shared an exchange on Instagram. "Love u pajhi .. bhangra raj ke paaya jattan ney!!" commented Shikhar.
Since being posted, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and more than 36,600 'likes'.
Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy and shared the news on social media with two different pictures. The news of Virushka's wedding sent the Internet into meltdown mode. They later hosted a reception in New Delhi on December 21, followed by a grand celebration in Mumbai on December 26.
