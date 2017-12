Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Mumbai Reception: Funniest Tweets, Memes Winning Internet

This guy is me at every wedding ever pic.twitter.com/szZoNcGYsQ - Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 26, 2017

What was undoubtedly the wedding of the year is finally over. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli , who tied the knot in Italy weeks ago, wound up their wedding celebrations with a star-studded reception in Mumbai last evening. But of course you know that already what with your Instagram and Twitter feed overflowing with posts and updates from the grand celebration. From the couple's wardrobe for the night, to the celebrities in attendance, to all the videos of the newly-weds dancing the night away, social media can't keep calm and carry on when it comes to Anushka and Virat's Mumbai reception. However, in all the ooh-ing and aah-ing over the pictures and videos, Twitter didn't forget to do what it does best - makes jokes on the #VirushkaReception We've rounded up some of the most hilarious tweets about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception below. These are sure to make you laugh out loud.There were lots of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil jokesCricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh offered Twitter this pose on a platterThey didn't spare cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar alsoThis adorable moment rightly put in wordsAnd this one about Anushka*No comments*This person who found himself at the receptionThere were tweets about the receptions... or the number of themHey, we're not complaining. We just wish we were invited in oneAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's grand reception was held at Mumbai's St Regis' Astor Ballroom on Tuesday. The celebration was graced by several celebrities including the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more from the film industry. Sportstars MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and more were also in attendance. Virat and Anushka hosted the first of their two wedding receptions in Delhi on December 21. Virushka, as they're popularly called, got married in a private ceremony in Italy earlier this month . The newlyweds are slated to fly to South Africa next. While Virat will prepare for an upcoming series, Anushka is scheduled return to Mumbai after New Year celebrations and resume her pending work commitments.Click for more trending news