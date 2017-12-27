Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Mumbai Reception: Funniest Tweets, Memes Winning Internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception was held at Mumbai's St Regis' Astor Ballroom on Tuesday.

This guy is me at every wedding ever pic.twitter.com/szZoNcGYsQ - Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 26, 2017

Arey ek reception ke pics dekhte hai itne me dusri aajati hai

Please ab ek or surprise reception mat rakhna. #VirushkaReception - AddyMaddy (@jhallipatakhaa) December 27, 2017

Informed sources on a condition of anonymity have told that post reception in Delhi & Mumbai, Anushka and Virat shall be holding receptions in Salem, Panipat, Nasik, Hoshangabad, Meerut, Saagar, Asansol, Coimbtore and 671 other cities & towns #VirushkaReception - Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) December 26, 2017